Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bosso hierarchy in Europe for 10-day Sakunda Holdings’ sponsored tour

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,469
A four man delegation including the club's executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda, the secretary general Morgan Dube, board chairman Luke Mkandla, and treasurer Busani Mthombeni are the ones that travelled. (Screenshot via Highlanders Media)
A four man delegation including the club's executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda, the secretary general Morgan Dube, board chairman Luke Mkandla, and treasurer Busani Mthombeni are the ones that travelled. (Screenshot via Highlanders Media)

The Highlanders FC leadership is currently in Europe where they are on a 10-day landmark tour aimed at equipping them with the required expertise of running a modern day football club.

The European tour is being bankrolled by their principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings.

A four man delegation including the club’s executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda, the secretary general Morgan Dube, board chairman Luke Mkandla, and treasurer Busani Mthombeni are the ones that travelled.

The four were in France on Tuesday evening watching a Uefa Champions League tie between Paris Saint German and Benfica at the Parc Dec Princes Stadium.

Also spotted at the match venue was the Sakunda Holdings projects manager Nqobile Magwizi.

Related Articles

Fading giants DeMbare, Bosso dumped out of Chibuku Super Cup

21,038

Bosso coach Baltermar Brito ‘aiming’ for Chibuku…

18,970

Bosso defender Tandi on the road to recovery after injury…

14,663

Brito eager to guide Bosso to Chibuku Super Cup quarter…

13,141

Bosso coach explains why he released midfield maestro Ngodzo

19,483

Bosso part ways with Josta, midfielder set for CAPS United…

15,720

However, the quartet will also travel to the other European giant clubs, FC Barcelona and Manchester United together with some academies of interest in Brussels, Belgium.

As part of their learning curve, the Bosso hierarchy will meet the mentioned club’s leadership and also familiarise with their club’s training facilities and business models.

Meanwhile, the giant oil company is also set to facilitate another European trip for Highlanders’ rivals Dynamos FC.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments