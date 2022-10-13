Bosso hierarchy in Europe for 10-day Sakunda Holdings’ sponsored tour

The Highlanders FC leadership is currently in Europe where they are on a 10-day landmark tour aimed at equipping them with the required expertise of running a modern day football club.

The European tour is being bankrolled by their principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings.

A four man delegation including the club’s executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda, the secretary general Morgan Dube, board chairman Luke Mkandla, and treasurer Busani Mthombeni are the ones that travelled.

The four were in France on Tuesday evening watching a Uefa Champions League tie between Paris Saint German and Benfica at the Parc Dec Princes Stadium.

Also spotted at the match venue was the Sakunda Holdings projects manager Nqobile Magwizi.

However, the quartet will also travel to the other European giant clubs, FC Barcelona and Manchester United together with some academies of interest in Brussels, Belgium.

As part of their learning curve, the Bosso hierarchy will meet the mentioned club’s leadership and also familiarise with their club’s training facilities and business models.

Meanwhile, the giant oil company is also set to facilitate another European trip for Highlanders’ rivals Dynamos FC.