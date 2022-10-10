Zim youngster Jimiel Chikukwa set for trials with Queen Park Rangers

Talented UK-based Zimbabwean teenager Jimiel Chikukwa (19) is set to undergo trials with English championship side Queen Park Rangers (QPR), Nehanda Radio can reveal.

A source close to the development told Nehanda Radio that Chikukwa who can play as a left or right winger or a central striker will begin trials with QPR in London on Monday.

According to the source, the player’s agent said: “We have secured trials for Jimiel with championship side Queens Park Rangers. He will attend the trials starting Monday.”

Chikukwa played for Leeds United’s youthful team since the age of 13 and played for five years before the club released him in 2021.

Following his release, he secured a move to Watford FC academy where he was later offered a professional contract by the club.

In June, he got released by Watford despite having finished as the club’s top goal scorer for the Under-23s in the past season.

In 2019, he was also the top goalscorer with 35 goals for Leeds under 16 side while in 2021 he also topped the club’s goal scoring chart for the under 18 side.

Jimiel (Chikukwa) was born on April 8, 2003 in the UK to Zimbabwean parents.

His father is Jimiel Tawanda Chikukwa (Senior) and his mother is Pascaria Chikukwa.

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly once invited him for trials and were impressed by his performance though he opted to join the Watford academy in 2021.

Watford confirmed his arrival in September 2021:” Watford FC academy is pleased to announce the signing of exciting young forward Jimiel Chikukwa.

“The 18-year-old joins the Hornets after a successful trial period, following his departure from Leeds United in the summer.

“Chikukwa has already scored in the a Watford shirt, against both Hull City and Crewe Alexandra’s (2) under-23 sides.”

In reaction to his arrival to Watford, the 19-year-old who described himself as a pacey goal poacher said:

“I’m delighted, I have had to be really patient over the summer to get this done but I’m just buzzing it happened.

He added: “I was out of contract and looking for a club, and I got the opportunity to come down to Watford.

“I’m willing to take any opportunity that comes in football because I love it and I’m delighted the decision paid off.

“I’d say I like to run in behind. I’m one of those types of strikers, but also I’m a bit of a poacher, so those balls in and around the six-yard box I’m usually there. I’m pacey I like to get to the ball and show what I can do, I can beat a man.”