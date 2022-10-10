Nakamba adds hot red Ferrari 458 Italia to his expensive car collection

He might be finding it very difficult on the field of play especially after falling down the pecking order in Steven Gerrard’s team this season but off the field, Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba is currently enjoying his life.

He is living up to the billing.

This comes after the 28-year-old Hwange born football star added a hot red Ferrari 458 Italia to his expensive car collection.

The 4.5-litre V8 engine Ferrari which goes from 0-100 km in 3.4 seconds becomes the latest vehicle in his expensive and impressive car collection.

Nakamba’s car collection already consists of some of the world’s top of the range vehicles such as a Benz CLA 250, a AMG G63 Brabas 800 Widestar and a Lamborghini Avendator.

The Lamborghini Avendator estimated to be worth over $400 000 United States dollars and is reportedly one of the rarest cars in the world was purchased by the former Bantu Rovers central midfielder early this year.

Nakamba who is playing in the English Premier League for Villa after he joined the club from Belgian side Club Brugge in August 2019 for £11m is said to be earning a whooping £2.2m annually.

But despite spending a lot on expensive and impressive vehicles, it appears the footie has refused to be deterred by riches as he continues to give back to the community.

In 2019, he established a foundation that is named after him known as the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF).

According to the Zimbabwean international, MNF was purposely formed as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for over 1 500 pupils countrywide.

It also hosted its inaugural under-17 boy’s invitational tournament in June 2022 at White City Stadium in Bulawayo.

Mutare’s Majesa Academy were crowned the champions after beating Highlanders U-17s 2-1.

Player of the tournament Prosper Padera (Majesa captain) and Highlanders’ senior team 16-year-old Prince Ndlovu are set to travel to Turkey for trials in December courtesy of the MNF as a result of their impressive performance at the inaugural under 17 tournament.

Recently, MNF also officially announced the launch of an inaugural girls’ football tournament set to be held in November at a venue yet to be announced.

Owing to his generous heart, interestingly, his foundation is in the process of building a state-of-the-art sports complex in Mahatshula suburb in Bulawayo.

Construction work at the site is reportedly already underway.

Even though the camera-shy Nakamba is a footballer his complex is set to house sporting facilities for different disciplines.

Five disciplines namely; tennis, basketball, volleyball, swimming and football are said to be expected at the sporting complex.