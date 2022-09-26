Saudi side turn to Mosimane in bid to bounce back from shock relegation

Highly rated former Bafana Bafana gaffer Pitso Mosimane has been given the task of restoring Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli to the Premier League after they were surprisingly relegated to the second tier division last season.



The club announced Mosimane’s appointment over the weekend.

Also, both the Jeddah based outfit (Al Ahli) and the three time CAF champions league winner, Mosimane confirmed the deal on their official Twitter accounts on Sunday.

“Welcome, Coach! Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team,” the club tweeted.

“I am very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet my new team Al- Ahli FC. Shukran to the Chairman, CEO, Board, players, and supporters for trusting us with this mission. We will do our best to recreate history and make the green nation happy,” Pitso responded to the club’s tweet.

The appointment of the South African tactician comes after Al-Ahly were surprisingly relegated last season after spending 15 years playing in the top flight.

By appointing Mosimane, Ahli are hoping to make a quick return into the Saudi Arabian Pro League.

They are currently seated seventh on the log standings in the Saudi Arabian second tier league with eight points in five matches played so far.

Mosimane has been unattached since his departure from the Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

He left the African giants after spending two years with them and had helped the team win a CAF champions league trophy.

He had joined Al Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns in September 2020.

At Sundowns he spent eight years at the helm of the team, won eleven trophies including the 2016 CAF Champions league and five South African league titles.