Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba to host girls tournament

Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has officially announced the launch of an inaugural girls’ football tournament set to be hosted by his foundation named after him, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation.

Abbreviated the MNF, in a statement issued on Friday, the foundation confirmed the invitational tournament will be played in November.

In its statement, the foundation outlined that dates as well as the venue will be announced “in due course on their various social media platforms”.

“The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation is delighted to announce the introduction of girls’ soccer tournament to be held in November 2022,” reads the statement.

“The inaugural edition, will consist of eight teams drawn from four of Zimbabwe’s women’s football league.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with dates and tournament venue.

“The foundation is excited by this new addition to its programs, which accelerate the rapid growth of girl’s football and assist in nurturing talented girls who aspire to be outstanding football stars in the near future,” ends the statement.

Weighing in, Nakamba who is currently in the country for the two weeks international break said:

“I’m glad that the commitment of supporting young people through sport and education continues.

“I urge everyone to assist us on the journey of investing in the growth of girls football and of supporting the girl child.”

In June, the former Bantu Rovers star through his MNF held his inaugural football tournament which ran for two days.

He hosted the Under-17 boys tournament at White City Stadium in Bulawayo and the Mutare based Majesa Academy were crowned the champions.

Majesa beat Highlanders FC’ Under-17s to become the first team to be crowned champions of the MNF tournament.

The foundation was established in 2019, as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for over 1 500 pupils countrywide, hosted the under 17 boy’s invitational tournament in June 2022 and is in the process of constructing the Nakamba Sports Complex among other projects.