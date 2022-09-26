Mnangagwa ally Mike Chimombe arrested at his Borrowdale mansion

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ZANU PF youth league secretary for indigenisation Mike Chimombe
Former Affirmative Action Group (AAG) leader Mike Chimombe has been arrested on allegations of fraud.

According to reports reaching Nehanda Radio, Chimombe was picked up from his Borrowdale Brooke mansion on Monday by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Chimombe, a known ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is said to have initially resisted being arrested by uniformed officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Its not the first time Chimombe has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Last year in March, police thwarted an out-of-court settlement in a case in which Chimombe was being charged with attempted rape and forcing a teenage girl to film him while he had sex with his lover.

