Aston Villa give Zim rising star Thierry Katsukunya first pro contract

English Premier League outfit Aston Villa have given England-born Zimbabwean promising defender Thierry Katsukunya (17) his first professional contract.

The Birmingham based club, Villa who are also home to the Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba took to their Twitter handle on Friday to announce the deal.

“Aston Villa is pleased to announce Thierry Katsukunya has signed his first professional contract with the club,” the club tweeted.

“The young defender signed for Villa in November 2021 at the age of 16, moving across the midlands from Coventry City where he had been since 2014.”

Villa’s academy manager Mark Harrison expressed his delight following the Katsukunya’s deal.

“We are delighted to see Thierry sign his first professional contract. It is recognition of the potential he has displayed and his excellent attitude.

“This has also led to him being involved in our Under-21s and being selected for Wales at Under-17s level.

“We look forward to seeing how he continues to develop with us.”

