Marvelous Nakamba’s transfer market value drops from £11m to £2.6m

The transfer market value of Zimbabwe Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba who is currently out of favour at Aston Villa has reportedly dropped immensely ever since he joined the English side form Club Brugge in 2019.

According to an estimated transfer market by CIES Football Observatory, Nakamba who moved to England from the Belgian top flight league three years back was worth £11m and has fallen heavily to €3m (£2.6m).

Upon his arrival, the 28-year-old midfielder penned a five year deal with the Villans and his contract expires in June 2024.

However, a decline to his transfer market value could be linked to a number of factors since his arrival at Villa Park from Brugge.

The Zimbabwean international has found it difficult to break into Steven Gerrard’s match day squad this season.

He has only been named in three match day squads this campaign but has never kicked the ball in any of those three matches.

Last year he had a huge setback when he sustained a serious knee injury which placed him on the sidelines for over three months.

The leg injury which required surgery took place at a time he was playing regularly and enjoying his form.

Before the knee injury in November 2020, the Hwange born football star had turned to be a mainstay in Gerrard’s team.

He had created a formidable partnership with the current Villa skipper John McGinn in the team’s midfield department.

Nevertheless, the arrival of Boubacar Kamara this summer as a free agent from Olympique Marseille has seen the former Bantu Rovers footie star being overlooked by his coach.

He has fallen down the pecking order and the club had placed him on the transfer list in the summer transfer window but his move away from the club failed to materialise.

As a result, Nakamba could be headed out of Villa either on a loan or permanent deal in January as it appears he is no longer in Gerrard’s plans.

Meanwhile, the soft spoken midfielder is currently in Zimbabwe for the two weeks international break.

He was spotted last week in Bulawayo at Barbourfields Stadium where rivals Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders FC were tussling for a place in the Chibuku Super Cup semis.

Bosso who are Nakamba’s childhood team lost the match 1-0 thanks to a second half header by Chiefs’ defender and captain Malvern Mkolo.