Zimbabwean teen sensation Isaac Mabaya gets England U-19 call up

England-born Zimbabwean rising star Isaac Mabaya received his first call-up to the England Under-19 squad.

This comes after the young player’s impressive performance with Liverpool FC in their pre-season tour two months ago.

Mabaya, 17, was part of the Liverpool first team 37-man squad that toured Thailand and Singapore in July as they began their preparation for the started English Premier League campaign.

The Preston born Zimbabwean promising player featured for the Liverpool’s senior team in three of their friendly matches.

He played against English giants Manchester United, Crystal Palace together with Red Bull Salzburg.

In those three games, he impressed the Reds’ gaffer Jurgen Klopp who revealed he was pleased by the full back’s self confidence.

As a result, Mabaya who has once played for England youthful team representing their U-18s was recently named in the U-19 squad.

He is part of the England’s U-19s to play in the 2022-23 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifiers.

In their group, England have Montenegro, hosts Denmark and Georgia.

They play Montenegro on Wednesday before they face off Georgia on Saturday and lastly clash with Denmark next Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Mabaya who signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last year in September is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future despite that he has represented England at junior level.