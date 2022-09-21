Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi 'engaged' to longtime girlfriend

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa
France based Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi (26) has reportedly ‘engaged’ with his ‘longtime’ girlfriend Anotida.

The engagement was confirmed by the state owned tabloid newspaper H-Metro through pictures shared on their social media pages showing the football star with his girlfriend.

Following the proposal, Munetsi could join his Warriors teammates in Kuda Mahachi and Teenage Hadebe who few years back tied the knots and officially wedded with their wives.

However, at the moment, the Stade Reims midfielder engaged, which is a way to show his commitment to marry his love bird.

Hadebe wedded in August 2020 with Mitchell Matambanashe who was his long time girlfriend.

This was the days when the gangly defender was still playing for the Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor before moving to the United States to join Houston Dynamo.

Currently blessed with three children, the couple met at Mzilikazi High School where they both completed their O-Level studies in 2012.

On the other hand, a year later after Hadebe’s wedding, Nkembe as Kuda Mahachi is nicknamed went on to tie the knot with his lover Rose Tatenda.

Mahachi and Tatenda who are now blessed with a baby girl exchanged vows in May 2019.

The couple held its wedding at a local hotel in Bulawayo.

The two wedded after they had firstly announced their engagement in the previous year (August 2020).

