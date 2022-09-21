Simba Bhora become first Shamva-based side to earn top flight promotion

History was made on Saturday afternoon when Northern Region Division One side Simba Bhora crushed Commando Bullets 3-0 to become the first Shamva-based outfit to earn top flight promotion.

The Arthur Tutani coached side who will be playing Premier Soccer League (PSL) football next season won the sole ticket to the top flight league with a game to spare.

A first half goal by the league’s top scorer Tinashe Balakasi who has 29 goals this season and a second half brace by Dean Chunga did the job for the businessman Simba “Buju” Ndoro’s owned side at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Speaking after their crucial victory a delighted Simba gaffer Tutani said: “It was a difficult season indeed, but we remained focused with the our eyes on the prize.”

He added: “We were behind Herentals U20 at some point but we chased them knowing that the season is a marathon.

“That is what we did, as well as encouraging our boys to remain focused even during the times we were behind. I wanna them give credit for the resilience.

“We need to strengthen the squad so that we match the quality of teams in the PSL.”

Apart from Simba Bhora other teams who have been crowned champions in their regions and earned PSL promotion are Sheasham FC from the ZIFA Central Region and Green Fuel FC from the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile it’s still game on in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One league with the race going to the wire between ZPC Hwange and the former PSL side Hwange FC.

With three matches left to end the season, the latter lead the log standings with 79 points, five ahead of their neighbours ZPC Hwange who have bagged 74 points.