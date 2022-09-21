PSL CEO, Kennedy Ndebele’s missing son Ndabenhle found dead

Premier Soccer League CEO, Mr Kennedy Ndebele’s son Ndabenhle, who went missing on the 18th of September 2022, has been found dead Nehanda Radio has been told.

The PSL announced the sad news via a Facebook post.

“We are sad to announce that the Premier Soccer League CEO, Mr Kennedy Ndebele has lost his son. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” the PSL wrote.

According to a poster issued by the family “Ndabenhle Ndebele was last seen at around 3pm on the 18th of September 2022 along Banbury Road, Montrose (Bulawayo) wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.’

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has also sent its condolence message to the Ndebele family.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is deeply saddened by the death of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Mr Kennedy Ndebele’s son, Ndabenhle Ndebele.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ndebele family during this time of sorrow. May his soul rest in peace,” ZIFA wrote.

More details on this story to follow………………..