Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

South Africa will bid to stage the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup

SportsNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 9,107
FILE - SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe during a press conference in March last year. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
FILE - SAFA CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe during a press conference in March last year. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

South Africa has shown its interest to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, their football federation’s top executive confirmed to the media on this week.

Multiple reports suggest the decision to bid was reached at the weekend by the South African Football Association (SAFA) during its executive council meeting.

The organisation’s chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed SAFA are planning to bid to host the women’s global football tournament slated for 2027.

“We welcomed the world to South Africa when we hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup 12 years ago (2010).

“Now we would like to be given an opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 during the women’s tournament,” he told AFP.

Related Articles

Foreign prophets and pastors will no longer get permits in…

59,138

South Africa to “punish” Zimbabweans not…

65,464

Inflation in South Africa hits new 13-year high as workers…

19,257

South Africa’s Zulus to crown new king as succession…

11,651

KwaZulu-Natal floods: The South African family who lost nine…

35,697

Ramaphosa says anti-migrant attacks in South Africa akin to…

39,792

South Africa who became the first country to host the Men’s World Cup in 2010 will face rivalry from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium who launched a joint bid for the same competition two years ago.

The United States of America has also shown its desire to host the prestigious Women’s World Cups either in 2027 or 2031.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s women’s national team Banyana Banyana won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Rabat Morocco in July.

They were crowned champions of the continental football showpiece for the first time in their football history following their hard fought 2-1 victory over hosts Morocco.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments