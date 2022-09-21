South Africa will bid to stage the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup

South Africa has shown its interest to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, their football federation’s top executive confirmed to the media on this week.

Multiple reports suggest the decision to bid was reached at the weekend by the South African Football Association (SAFA) during its executive council meeting.

The organisation’s chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed SAFA are planning to bid to host the women’s global football tournament slated for 2027.

“We welcomed the world to South Africa when we hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup 12 years ago (2010).

“Now we would like to be given an opportunity to roll out the red carpet again in 2027 during the women’s tournament,” he told AFP.

South Africa who became the first country to host the Men’s World Cup in 2010 will face rivalry from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium who launched a joint bid for the same competition two years ago.

The United States of America has also shown its desire to host the prestigious Women’s World Cups either in 2027 or 2031.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s women’s national team Banyana Banyana won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Rabat Morocco in July.

They were crowned champions of the continental football showpiece for the first time in their football history following their hard fought 2-1 victory over hosts Morocco.