We are no longer in control of the league race says Tonderai Ndiraya

Dynamos FC’s head coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes his team is no longer in control of the title race after dropping two crucial points on Sunday against Black Rhinos in Rusape.

His remarks come after the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title now seems to be out of the picture for the Glamour Boys after Sunday’s result.

Before the weekend’s game, DeMbare were six points adrift of the reigning champions FC Platinum who eased past bottom placed WhaWha FC 2-0 last Saturday afternoon.

However, they are now eight points behind the platinum miners after their 1-1 draw with Rhinos a result being regarded by a section of their faithfuls as a setback.

As a result, DeMbare supporters fear their team could finish the season without any silverware after losing the Independence trophy to their long time rivals Highlanders in April.

Albeit, their only hope and chance to avoid finishing the season empty handed is coming this Sunday when they play Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter final match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Commenting on Sunday’s tricky encounter Ndiraya said: “We are no longer in control of the league race and FC Platinum are in control,” he told the media on Thursday.

“We are in control of this match (Chibuku Super Cup tie).”

He fears the much anticipated match will not produce many goals.

“Games of this magnitude normally don’t produce many goals but we have been training to score as many goals as we can. I don’t think the match will have so many goals.”

Nonetheless, the former Ngezi Platinum Stars gaffer spoke again about the league title indicating he hasn’t thrown in the towel.

“We haven’t thrown in the towel yet to the league race. We are looking to a double.”

DeMbare go into Sunday’s match with much on their shoulders considering they were knocked out by the same opponents (Platinum) in the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup competition.

They lost 1-0 in the dying minutes of extra time courtesy of Innocent Mucheneka’s well taken free kick from outside the box.