Mnangagwa invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Britain

The United Kingdom (UK) embassy in Harare has confirmed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is among the invited guests to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

The embassy revealed this on Thursday morning while dismissing a “fake” letter purporting to be from the Royal Family barring Mnangagwa’s request to attend the event.

“President Mnangagwa has been invited to attend the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Monday,” the embassy said.

“The letter below is fake.”

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, starting at 11am.

International media anticipates that the funeral will be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades.

The royal.uk believes that the venue can hold up to 2,000 people and the congregation will be full of members of the Royal Family, world leaders, politicians, public figures, European royals.

Invitations have already been sent out to over 500 heads of state and dignitaries and the Zimbabwean leader is said to be among the invited guests.

With relations between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom having been frayed for a long time due to colonial history, Harare remained clear that it will mourn the death of the Queen.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba last week said: “The Queen and members of the Royal Family have retained very warm, apolitical relations with the president and his government, as is appropriate to royalty of course.”