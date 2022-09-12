Veteran ‘Paraffin’ actress Mai Sorobhi dies aged 79 after stroke

Veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe (79) who rose to fame as Mai Sorobhi, in the drama series Paraffin, has died after succumbing to a stroke Monday morning.

Comedian Admire “Bhutisi” Kuzhangaira, a grandchild to the late Mai Sorobhi, confirmed her death.

“My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week,” Bhutisi is quoted saying.

Mourners are gathered in Harare’s Kuwadzana Extension.