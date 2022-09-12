Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Veteran ‘Paraffin’ actress Mai Sorobhi dies aged 79 after stroke

By Staff Reporter
Mai Sorobhi during an interview at her Kuwadzana Extension house

Veteran actress Rhoda Mtembe (79) who rose to fame as Mai Sorobhi, in the drama series Paraffin, has died after succumbing to a stroke Monday morning.

Comedian Admire “Bhutisi” Kuzhangaira, a grandchild to the late Mai Sorobhi, confirmed her death.

“My grandmother Mai Sorobhi is no more. She was struck twice. As she was recovering, she was attacked again last week,” Bhutisi is quoted saying.

Mourners are gathered in Harare’s Kuwadzana Extension.

