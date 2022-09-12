Leg injury denies Tino Kadewere La Liga debut against Real Madrid

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere was at the weekend denied an opportunity to make his Spanish La Liga debut against giants Real Madrid after suffering a leg injury.

Kadewere who joined Real Mallorca at the end of last month on a season long loan deal from Olympique Lyonnias suffered an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg.

Mallorca confirmed Kadewere’s injury on Saturday before yesterday’s clash versus the defending champions Real Madrid.

“Tino Kadewere has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg during a first-team training session.

“Our medical team is working together with Olympique Lyon to determine whether the forward will require surgery or not,” the club wrote on its website.

The injury which at first was thought to be a minor is more serious than expected his coach Javier Aquirre revealed.

“It’s a complete setback,” Aquirre told the Spanish publication Marca before his side was beat 4-1 from behind by Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

“The training ended and he felt something strange. We did an MRI and it’s a bit more serious than expected.

“Now we have two options: a conservative recovery or a minimal intervention. I couldn’t talk about deadlines. We fought for him and it’s a shame.”

The injury set back will reportedly place the former Harare City forward on the sidelines for six months.