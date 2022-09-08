Gems captain Kwangwa renews contract with English club Surrey Storm

United Kingdom-based netball team Surrey Storm have renewed the contract of Zimbabwe national netball team captain Felisitus Kwangwa.

Storm who play competitive netball in the Vitality Netball Super League confirmed the new development on Wednesday.

They took to their various social media platforms including Twitter to announce that Kwangwa will have another stay at the club for the coming season.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean international was offered another contract along with the Storm’s Goalkeeper (GK) Leah Middleton.

“Surrey Storm is delighted to announce the re-signing of Zimbabwe captain Felisitus Kwangwa and Storm GK Leah Middleton for the 2023 Super League season,” the club tweeted.

“Both Kwangwa and Middleton return in the duck egg blue and were quite the defensive combo last season.”

Reacting to her new deal, Kwangwa who was described by her club as a “fan favourite and most improved winner” since joining Storms in 2021 said:

“I’m grateful to be part of Storm family this coming season. The goal is always to be crowned the champions of 2023 season and that is what we will strive for.”

Meanwhile, her head coach Mikki Austin was delighted with the return of both the Gem and her teammate Middleton.

“We are excited to welcome Middleton back to Surrey Storm for the third year. Leah gives us the presence within the defensive circle required within the VNSL Leah ended 2022 sitting 3rd in the VNSL for deflections.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Leah on her defensive game in 2023.

“Felisitus worked tirelessly on her game throughout the season and reaped the rewards in court time.

“She is a relentless tracker with the ability to win ball when it counts, and I truly believe will continue to thrive into next season.

“We look forward to seeing what Felisitus can achieve.”

Kwangwa won coach and fans’ player of the year awards following an impressive performance last season.

The highly rated Kwangwa who plays as a defensive player also helped Zimbabwe to secure its second successive World Cup qualification recently.

The Gems beat Zambia in Pretoria, South Africa last month to join other African nations who will participate at the World Cup.

They won the match 59-41 to book a place at the World Cup competition slated for 28 July to 6 August.

The netball World Cup tournament set to be the first to be held in Africa will be at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.