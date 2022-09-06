Mnangagwa excited after meeting Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday got excited after having a picture opportunity with Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba in Rwanda.

The President was the first to post the picture on his official Twitter handle captioned: “A true African hero – thank you my brother Didier Drogba.”

Drogba, however, took 15 hours to post the photo on his social media handles.

He said: “@edmnangagwa great to meet Dear Mister Président and looking forward to coming to Zimbabwe.”

The two met in Kigali where they are attending the Africa Green Revolution Forum 2022, an annual nature-conservative summit.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa is trying to use international celebrities to clean his image. The Zanu-PF leader is accused of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies supported by suppression of dissent at home.

This is not the first time Mnangagwa has grabbed a photo opportunity with footballers.

He did the same last year with Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba and Tino Kadewere who was playing for Olympique Lyon in France and has since moved to Spanish side Real Mallorca.

This year, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy refused offers of money from top Zanu-PF officials to wear Mnangagwa’s scarf during his last visit to Zimbabwe.

The Grammy award winning singer performed for an hour at a filled-to-capacity Belgravia Sports Club in Harare in June.