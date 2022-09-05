Warriors star in the MLS: Teenage Hadebe recovers from leg injury

United-States based Warriors centre back Teenage Hadebe has recovered from a leg injury that placed him on the sidelines for more than four weeks since the end of July.

The 26-year-old Houston Dynamo’s utility defender missed five league matches in the Major League Soccer due to the sustained injury.

He last featured for the Orange Crush against Minnesota United more than one month ago (24 July, 2022) when his side suffered a 1-2 defeat at the PNC Stadium in Texas.

The Warrior’s vice captain then picked up an injury few days after their league encounter with Minnesota United in July.

As a result, he went on to miss five consecutive games until making his return yesterday when he got introduced as a second half substitute.

Hadebe was subbed on for Tim Parker in the 56th minute, three minutes before the hosts Minnesota United who completed a season double over Houston equalized.

Dynamo are currently struggling despite seeing a good start to the season.

They have only drawn once and recorded five defeats in the last six league matches they have played and were all missed by the Zimbabwean international.

They drew 1-1 with Colorado Rapids, lost to both Vancouver and Los Angels (2-1), then fell to Montreal (2-3) and suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Philadelphia.

Yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota United was their fifth defeat in six games.

In their next league fixture, Dynamo are scheduled to host Sporting KC on Sunday.