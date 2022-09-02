Mandaza’s emotional letter to Sikhala- “we are sadly cowards as Zimbabweans”

Ibbo Mandaza, a Zimbabwean academic, author and publisher, has written an emotional letter of sympathy and solidarity to incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice chairman Job Sikhala admitting that ‘cowardly’ Zimbabweans have not done enough to support him.

Today marks exactly 80 days since CCC MPs Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and 16 other activists were arrested on June 14 before being denied bail several times.

They were charged with incitement to commit public violence to avenge the death of murdered CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Mandaza, a scholar and pro-democracy activist wrote an emotional letter to Sikhala affirming his support saying, “your sacrifice will never be in vain”.

“Hi Job. I’m hoping you receive this message of support and solidarity. Your sacrifice will never be in vain. So sad that all we can do is send such messages,” Mandaza said.

“You’re right to conclude that all this is a token in the face of the nightmare before you. We are sadly cowards as Zimbabweans; it’s a narrative I have known since my formative years since my student leadership days and into the struggle.

“Sad to realise some of us are unlikely to see a free and prosperous Zimbabwe. But, then, my lot are partly responsible; I apologise, however inadvertently my personal culpability in this sordid post-independence trajectory. Best wishes, Job! Ibbo Mandaza.”

Critics argue that the denial of bail to opposition officials exposes the alleged judicial capture in Zimbabwe especially when Zanu-PF top officials who are arrested on multimillion dollar corruption scandals are being set free.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “DAY 80: The continued persecution of Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole and the entire Nyatsime group is an assault on the Constitution and freedom. They’ve been jailed without trial for over 2 months while thieves who were caught red-handed walk free,” she said.

This comes after Zanu-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena who was arrested two weeks ago over money laundering involving US$5, 8 million, was released on bail within two days of arrest together with his four accomplices.