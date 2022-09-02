DeMbare, Platinum clash in Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final

Harare giants Dynamos FC are scheduled to clash against defending champions FC Platinum in this year’s Chibuku Super Cup quarter final stage which is slated for the weekend of 17-18 this month (September).

The blockbuster fixture was confirmed on Friday afternoon during the quarter final stage draw that was held in Harare.

FC Platinum who are the holders of the Chibuku Cup trophy will be out to defend their title after clinching it last year when they beat rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, their opponents DeMbare will be aiming at revenge, hoping to defeat the platinum miners who booted them out of the same tournament last year in November.

Last year, Platinum reached the Chibuku Super Cup final when they had beaten Dynamos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

It was midfielder Innocent Mucheneka’s brilliantly struck free kick from outside the box in the extra time that saw DeMbare crush out of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup.

However, once again the two teams have been drawn together to face off though this time in the last eight.

Other teams who are still in contention for the cup include Highlanders FC who were drawn against city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Army side Black Rhinos who knocked out troubled giants CAPS United last month will face the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title contenders Chicken Inn.

The Students, Herentals FC who have had a decent run in the domestic league this season will be up against the Mutare based outfit Manica Diamonds.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures:

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Highlanders

Dynamos vs FC Platinum

Herentals vs Manica Diamonds

Black Rhinos vs Chicken Inn