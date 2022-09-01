Its not as bad as we first thought: Wigan coach gives update on Darikwa injury

English Championship side Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson has provided an update on Warriors full back Tendayi Darikwa’s injury that he suffered last weekend.

Speaking to Wigan Post, Richardson said Darikwa’s hand injury ‘is not as bad as it was feared’ after their defeat to Burnley.

“He’s (Darikwa) had a scan, it’s not as bad as we first thought,” revealed Richardson.

“It’s still going to be a few weeks, and he’s off now to see a surgeon. And once they get involved….”

The former Nottingham Forest utility player missed yesterday’s league match which ended in a 1-1 draw between his side Wigan and former EPL side West Brom.

Darikwa suffered a shoulder injury when Wigan Athletic crashed to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to his former paymasters Burnley last Saturday at DW Stadium.

The Zimbabwean international, who is also his club’s skipper was feared to have a serious shoulder injury, with suspicions he might have dislocated his left arm.

He was subbed at the half-hour mark after receiving lengthy treatment before being helped off the pitch.

The injury-induced substitution left the Wigan gaffer worried, fearing his skipper could be placed on the sidelines for long.

“Obviously it didn’t look good, it looks like he’s dislocated his shoulder,” he said after last weekend’s 5-1 humiliation to Burnley.

“Knowing Tendayi, he’ll do everything he can to make sure he’s fit and available as quickly as possible.”