Zim Hip Hop artist Holy Ten to feature at Rick Ross concert in Zimbabwe

Holy Ten, the Zimbabwean hip-hop sensation born Mukudzei Chitsama, is set to perform at the Rick Ross concert scheduled for Harare in November.

This was confirmed on Thursday by Ms Shally, the spokesperson of ROAR Entertainment, the company behind the international superstar’s local show.

“Holy 10 is confirmed to be part of the Rick Ross Concert line up,” she said.

The American rapper will perform at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) in Harare on Friday the 18th of November 2022.

Last week, the organisers said VVIP Premium tables costing US$5000 each for the concert had been sold out.

Ms Shally also told Nehanda Radio that tickets were fast running out. She also applauded customers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region for supporting the show.

“Right now we are getting a lot of sales. I have no doubts we are going to be sold out pretty soon. For me, this is quite exciting to see such behavior in the Zimbabwean people, where people buy tickets in advance,” she said.

“What’s exciting about this event is, it is regional. We have people from Zambia, South Africa, Namibia among other countries who are also buying the tickets. This is not just a Zimbabwean event. It is like a Southern Africa event which is quite exciting and people are buying in advance.”