Police say claims that Thokozani Khupe was arrested are false

By Zim Morning Post
Former MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe has attended her first meeting as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member despite being initially blocked by angry security details at the Macdonald Hall in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe Republic Police say claims circulating on local news platforms that Thokozani Khupe and other CCC activists were arrested saying the rumors are fabricated and an act of unverified information.

In a statement, the Police said they have not effected any arrest on Khupe and associates.

“The false story is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. It is totally wrong for politicians to claim arrest by Zimbabwe Republic Police in false circumstances,” read the statement.

The police, however, said they impounded a South African registered Toyota Hilux registration number JW15PT GP belonging to Joubert Maplanka (64) for failure to produce a valid Temporary Import Permit (TIP) at the 98km peg along Bulawayo- Plumtree Road.

The police further alleged that the said vehicle has been in Zimbabwe since July 2021 and the TIP is no longer valid.

“Thokozani Khupe later came aboard a different vehicle and was not arrested at all,” the statement further stated. Zim Morning Post

