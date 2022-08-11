Khama Billiat grabs a brace of assists to inspire Kaizer Chiefs to big win

Former Zimbabwe Warriors attacker Khama Billiat was the man-of-the-moment on Tuesday when his side Kaizer Chiefs crushed Maritzburg United 3-0 at the FNB Stadium.

The lanky forward provided two assists to inspire Amakhosi to record a big 3-0 victory over the Team of Choice.

His assists also helped the Soweto giants register their first win in the just started 2022/23 DSTV Premiership campaign.

The 31-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns winger’s through pass early into the game saw Ashley Du Preez fire home to open the scoring for Chiefs with just four minutes into the match.

Billiat was also involved in Chiefs’ second goal of the match that was scored by Keagan Dolly.

The former Ajax Cape Town player’s high pressing at the frontline forced United’s goalkeeper to mistakenly pass the ball to Dolly who comfortably scored into an empty net.

Furthermore, for Chiefs’ third goal, again the Zimbabwean international was involved, he passed the ball to Mduduzi Shabalala who netted in the referee’s additional time.

Shabalala’s stoppage time goal sealed the victory for the Arthur Zwane coached side which had suffered a 1-0 defeat to Royal AM on the opening day of the season this past Saturday.

Billiat will be hoping to carry his form into their next assignment when they face his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.