Warrant of arrest for ill Marry Chiwenga for failing to climb court stairs

By Desmond Chingarande | NewsDay |

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa wept in court yesterday after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa was issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to climb stairs to the courtroom due to ill health.

Mubaiwa was meant to appear in court on charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga.

She applied for exception of the charges saying the Zimbabwe courts had no jurisdiction over the alleged crime which occurred in neighbouring South Africa,

Mtetwa asked magistrate Florence Chakanyuka to deliver her ruling on Mubaiwa’s application saying her client was seriously ill, and could not make it to the courtroom from her vehicle that was parked outside.

The human rights lawyer asked the court to adjourn and assess her condition outside before giving a ruling.

Mtetwa said she brought Mubaiwa to court despite her state because she was once issued with an arrest warrant while she was admitted in hospital. She had to be brought to court on a stretcher bed.

It breaks my heart to see one of Zimbabwe’s most senior lawyers, the award winning Beatrice Mtetwa breaking down in front of cameras explaining how ZANUPF has destroyed the Justice system in Zimbabwe! This affects anyone once you lose ZANU protection as we always tell ZANU folks pic.twitter.com/s4xm1yIDGU — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) August 5, 2022

Prosecutor George Manokore did not oppose Mtetwa’s application to assess Mubaiwa’s health condition.

But Chakanyuka, after adjourning the matter, returned to say there were no provisions for the court to go outside the courtroom to assess Mubaiwa’s condition and issued an arrest warrant.