Warriors midfielder Never Tigere released by Azam FC in Tanzania

Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Never Tigere has been released by Tanzanian top flight side Azam FC, the club announced on Monday.

Tigere joined Azam in January 2020 from the reigning champions FC Platinum following his outstanding performance which then attracted the Dar es Salaam based outfit.

The 30-year-old had initially penned a one year deal with the club when he made his arrival in Tanzania before further extending the contract by two years in August 2020.

However, it appears the club recently decided against renewing his contract resulting in their post on Facebook on Monday announcing that they have parted ways with the midfielder together with two other players in Charles Zulu and Paul Katema.

“Thank you all (Tigere, Zulu and Katema) so much for your service, we wish you all the best in your new soccer career,” said the club.

Tigere played a pivotal role for the Platinum miners in 2019 helping them win their third successive championship on the trot when they beat CAPS United who were also in the title race and wanted nothing but a win to scoop the league title.

The lanky midfielder’s impressive performance saw Platinum overcoming the Harare giants in a decider that was played on the last day of the campaign in the capital.

It was Perfect Chikwende whose solitary strike in the second half sealed the victory for the Zvishavane based side who were then under the guidance of Lizwe Sweswe after the departure of veteran gaffer Norman Mapeza.