Former Sekhukhune United player MacClive Phiri joins Byo Chiefs

Former DSTV Premiership side Sekhukhune United utility player MacClive Phiri has now signed for ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs the club confirmed the deal on Monday.

The move comes after the 29-year-old was recently training with Highlanders FC in an effort to try and make a second stint at the club however it appears the Bulawayo giants were reluctant to acquire his services.

Following the collapse of the deal to join the former champions, the Ninjas as Bulawayo Chiefs are fondly known roped in the player and announced on their official Facebook page.

“Introducing utility player MacClive ‘Skippy’ Phiri,” the Portuguese gaffer Nilton Terosso’ coached side wrote on their timeline.

Since leaving Bosso in 2020 Phiri has been plying his trade in South Africa before he returned back into the country this year.

After leaving Zimbabwe, he initially signed for the defunct Bidvest Wits who sold their franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila resulting in the full back being offloaded hence joining the then lower league division outfit Sekhukhune United.

And despite having played an important role in Sekhukhune United’s promotion to the top flight league the ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars and now defunct Tsholotsho FC player was dropped when the team earned a ticket to play in the premier league.

With the hope to revive his career in the foreign land Phiri remained in South Africa’s National First Division where Venda FC brought him in on board for last season.

Nevertheless, he failed to make an impact in the team and was again released by the lowly Venda based club.