Bosso mourn legendary Zimbabwean theatre director Cont Mhlanga

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have through a statement mourned the death of legendary Zimbabwean playwright, actor and theatre director Continueloving (Cont) Mhlanga who was also the founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions in Bulawayo.

Aged 59 and fondly known as Cont, his death was confirmed by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Executive Director Nicholas Moyo on Monday morning in a statement seen by Nehanda Radio.

“It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Cont Mdladla Mhlanga,” reads the NACZ statement.

“Cont Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago, whilst his situation seemed to stabilize, it took a different turn in the last three (3) days. Conte passed on this morning.

“Cont Mdladla Mhlanga is a playwright, filmmaker and creative director. His career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988.

“The Nation will be informed of further details of the unfolding situation in due course.”

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Highlanders took to their Facebook page to send their condolence message to the Mhlanga family, the arts industry and the whole nation at large following the death of the veteran playwright and film maker.

“The Highlanders family is deeply saddened by the passing on of Continueloving Mdladla Mhlanga,” Bosso shared on their timeline.

“The Arts and Culture industry of Zimbabwe has lost a legend. Our sympathies go out to his family and close friends during this hard time. May his (Mhlanga) soul rest in peace.”

Mhlanga’s death comes a few days after his admission at a private hospital in Bulawayo due to an undisclosed health condition.