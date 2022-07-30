Ximex Mall dealer who shot girlfriend dead commits suicide in car

The Ximex Mall dealer identified as Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa (a.k.a Boss Pangolin) who shot dead his lover Samantha Ruvimbo Dzapata at Bathroom Boutique in Harare on Friday morning has reportedly committed suicide.

Police launched a manhunt for Murengwa who stays in Glen Lorne, Harare after he shot dead ex-lover Dzapata (28) of Waterfalls accusing her of infidelity.

Nehanda Radio understands that just after midnight on Saturday, Boss Pangolin was found locked in his car after having consuming an unknown poisonous substance.

He was declared dead on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital in the capital.

On Thursday Murengwa caused a near stampede at Ximex Mall when he threw thousands of United States dollars from a window to a crowd down below.

A 14-minute voice note from Murengwa has given some insight into what led him to shoot dead his lover.

“We had issues with Samantha since January. I spoke to her mum and we started dating again after a few months,” he narrated.

“The problems started again before we went to Victoria Falls for a holiday when she hung up on a video call from her lover. I confronted her but we went ahead with the trip after I forgave her.

“We had another nasty fight after I realised she was still chatting with that guy and I hacked her phone. I confronted this man until Samantha decided to dump me for the guy.

“Samantha dragged me to court and I was served with a peace order but I kept in touch with her and even bought her a car in Beitbridge just to show how much I loved her, while she was still seeing that man.

“They both even told me to back off and I realised then that I had no chance. Today, I took Samantha’s belongings to her workplace. I then went to Waterfalls where she was staying with her sister along Simon Mazorodze Road.

“She started acting all funny, throwing stones around. I tried to reason with her until I became emotional and shot her while she was holding onto her sister.”

“I’m sorry to all the Murengwa family for what I did. Now I’m in Bindura to meet someone. I’ll be crossing the border and start a new life,” he said.

Its now been revealed that Murengwa had previously been granted bail at the Harare Magistrate’s courts after being arrested for assaulting his now deceased former lover.

There is meanwhile evidence of a message and a photo Samantha sent to one of Murengwa’s friends. In the photo she is seen with a fresh wound just above her right eye and a swollen lip.

“This is what your friend did to me when I told him that I am not able to settle with him because of his behaviours. He abused me emotionally, he was controlling and manipulative.

“When I prayed I asked God for signs before I make any plans. My spirit told me that he won’t change, and the marriage would be hell. I decided to quit. So he attacked me in the face and head with the jack,” Dzapata wrote in the message to Murengwa’s friend.