Impressive Zim teen Isaac Mabaya charms Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp

Highly rated versatile player Isaac Mabaya (17) has charmed Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp following his impressive performance in the pre-season friendlies including the match against Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

It was a ‘bad day in the office’ for Klopp and his charges after the Austrian champions made them complete their pre-season campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat.

The only goal of the match which came in the first half courtesy of Benjamin Sesko was enough for Salzburg to overcome the Reds.

But despite the defeat, Klopp was impressed by the 17-year-old Zimbabwean international Mabaya who played 60 minutes of the game.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Klopp said: “The young kids, the self-confidence they have at that young age, I think that’s a really good sign for the team as well.

“How the team let these boys grow next to them. Seventeen years old, Isaac [Mabaya], a little mic check! I couldn’t deal with that. So, really cool, cool moments the whole night.”

Apart from Klopp, a match report by the UK publication The Mirror said: “Isaac Mabaya looks brimming with confidence. The young right-back has not been scared to get forward and try things and some quick feet almost creates something for his side.”

Mabaya was also part of the Liverpool senior team pre-season squad in Thailand when the English Premier League side played fellow teams Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The English born teenage sensation signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in September 2021 and has once played for England at junior level but is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

Also speaking after the game where he displayed an outstanding performance, the utility player said: “Honestly, I loved it. I always love stepping out on the pitch for Liverpool, so I just want to keep getting my opportunities to do that [and] hopefully [I will] in the future.

“It’s been brilliant playing and training with some of the best players in the world. There’s a lot to learn from all the players.”

Mabaya could find himself in the match day squad on Saturday when Liverpool play the EPL champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium for the Community Shield.