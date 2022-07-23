Chiwenga, Mnangagwa divided over Kasukuwere proposed return

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is willing to grant self-exiled former Zanu PF Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s wish to return home without the prospect of prosecution but President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not sold on the former Mt Darwin MP’s sincerity, insiders say.

This comes after Kasukuwere wrote to both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa, appealing for safe passage into the country without the threat of facing corruption-related charges.

In his appeal, Kasukuwere insists he will focus solely on his collapsing business empire and will not meddle in politics.

Kasukuwere’s sincerity is, however, under deliberation within the presidium, presidential spokesperson George Charamba, said in a thinly veiled tweet.

“Just a simple mind’s ask. How does an aspiring presidential candidate whose hounds are already sniffing and barking for him, still appeal to his rival and his rival’s deputy for assurances to come back home for his crumbling businesses.”

In regards to “already sniffing and barking” hounds, Charamba appeared to be referring to the utterances of former Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu and Jim Kunaka.

“I went to Mashonaland central some weeks ago and Zanu PF comrades and other political party members were asking me where Kasukuwere is and they are saying you should come back; they regret celebrating your downfall and they want you home,” Tsenengamu told journalists last week.

“The people are saying you are not safe in South Africa, there is a leadership vacuum, and they want you back, I even told them you may face arrests from the ruling party, but they are insisting that you come back home,” added Tsenengamu, who now fronts the Front for Economic Emancipation (FEEZ).

Tsenengamu, however, warned Kasukuwere to join ‘progressive’ opposition parties if he so decides to gun for the top post.

“If you come back and join Zanu PF, just know that is your end. In any case they do not want you there. You either come and join other progressive Zimbabweans or start your own journey.

“In 2023, Mnangagwa will lose, if you (Mnangagwa) are the candidate, you will not win. If Mnangagwa does not sort out his mess, he must forget about getting even 40%,” added Tsenengamu.

Jim Kunaka, another ex-Zanu PF youth leader, reiterated that Kasukuwere must come back and lead Zanu PF.

“Those still in Zanu PF, the home is now there, feel free you are welcome. To Cde Kasukuwere we say please come back home, you are not alone and will never walk alone, come home and lead the people,” said Kunaka.

Kasukuwere fled Zimbabwe after Robert Mugabe was deposed but returned in 2018 to stand trial on corruption charges, which were then quashed.

He has previously said he is in exile in South Africa as he doesn’t expect fair treatment in Zimbabwe.