Ngezi suspend Cosmas Zulu for allegedly ‘undermining’ technical team

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Ngezi Platinum Stars have suspended their goalkeeper’s trainer Cosmas Zulu.

Popularly known as Tsano, Zulu a former Highlanders player and coach reportedly got suspended for undermining the club’s technical team led by Benjani Mwaruwari.

Mwaruwari is the current head coach at Madumboro after taking over from Rodwell Dhlakama who was also suspended by the club for corruption allegations before he resigned.

The former Warriors skipper is being assisted by his trusted assistant Bongani Mafu whom he brought to the club from Hwange and Takesure Chiragwi who was already working as the deputy coach before Dhlakama’s departure.

However, the Mhondoro based outfit has not issued an official statement following reports of the suspension of Tsano.

The veteran gaffer joined Ngezi Platinum Stars in January 2019 when he was appointed along with Tendai Chikuni to assist the club’s then coach Elroy Akbay.

Tsano’s alleged latest suspension by the Platinum miners is not his first in his career spanning more than three decades making him the longest serving coach in the local league.

In 2017, Zulu was demoted by Highlanders from being the club’s senior team goalkeepers’ coach to their developmental structures.

He was slapped with a fine after a disciplinary hearing by the club was held.

The outcome also saw him being replaced by Bosso’s legendary goalkeeper Peter ‘Oxo’ Nkomo who also once coached Ngezi Platinum Star’s Under-19 side.