DeMbare teenage sensation Bill Antonio undergoing trials in Belgium

Harare based giants Dynamos FC promising star player Bill Antonio (19) has left Zimbabwe for Europe where he is set to undergo a month long trial stint with Belgian top flight outfit KV Mechelen.

Multiple reports reveal Antonio who has been instrumental in Tonderai Ndiraya’s coached side left the country on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Prince Edward Academy product will reportedly spend six weeks in Belgium, going through some assessment with the Antwerp based side who kickstarted their pre-season training beginning of July.

Initially, the teenager was scheduled to go for the trials in Belgium in March although the deal hit a snag owing to Covid-19 and other logistical complications.

“Bill Antonio is now at Mechelen, Belgium. The club has been following him for some time now and he could have gone earlier but the trip was delayed due to Covid-19,” a source told NewsDay on Wednesday.

“The team has started its pre-season and they thought it prudent to assess him (Bill) during this period.”

The source added, “He will be there for a month and a half if all goes well.”

Antonio’s departure to Belgium could be a nightmare and a huge blow for DeMbare who are still keen to keep their title hopes alive.

With several games remaining to complete the ongoing season, DeMbare are still considered as title contenders despite their recent poor run.

In their last four games, the Glamour Boys who are eight points behind log leaders FC Platinum and five adrift second placed Chicken Inn have failed to be victorious.

Also, apart from failing to collect a set of maximum points in four games, the 20 time champions whose form drastically slumped in the second half of the season, have gone for those 360 minutes without a single goal.

Their situation could be worsened by Antonio’s absence for a month or more starting this week where they have a tricky encounter on the road to Chicken Inn in Bulawayo.

Antonio is arguably regarded by a section of DeMbare fans as the club’s top player at the moment due to his quality and ability to inspire his side to win crucial games this season.

The energetic speedy winger has provided four assists so far and has three goals to his name in more than 15 appearances.

As it stands, the three goals make him the club’s second top scorer after Ghanaian international forward Emmanuel Paga who has netted five times.