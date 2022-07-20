Former Sekhukhune United midfielder Sarupinda rejoins CAPS United

Highly rated Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate Blessing Sarupinda has officially retraced his footsteps to rejoin his former paymasters CAPS United.

The move comes nearly a month after the 23-year-old was said to be on the verge of returning to the Green Machine from the South African top flight side Sekhukhune United on a season long loan deal.

“We are discussing with his (Blessing Sarupinda) team.He was not playing so the boy wants to come back and get the opportunity to play more,” CAPS United president Farai Jere told the Herald last month.

He added: “Of course, Blessing is still contracted and the team wants to send him back here on a loan deal so that we will now be paying his salaries.”

But it appears the initial move that Sarupinda will return to Makepekepe on a loan deal eventually turned into a permanent move.

Reports suggest Babina Noko released the versatile midfielder who has been training with CAPS United since June and could feature in their next league game versus Manica Diamonds at the weekend.

“Blessing Sarupinda has now signed and might be able to play next weekend,” the club’s Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jones revealed to the Herald.

“We are hoping to get his papers done this week and he will be thrust into action in our next game.”

Jones added: “He has been cleared and we are only waiting for his International Transfer Clearance (ITC). We are getting him outrightly since his contract with his previous club in S.A was terminated.”

Sarupinda completes his return to CAPS after having left the club in August 2021 when he signed for Sekhukhune United.

Nevertheless, the holding midfielder failed to make an impact at Sekhukhune where he made only four appearances.

After struggling to make a mark at Babina Noko the club loaned him to the National First Division side JDR Stars where he was attached until the end of last season.