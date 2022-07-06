Zim starlet Isaac Mabaya (17) trains with Liverpool FC senior team

England born Zimbabwean rising teen defender Isaac Mabaya was been spotted amongst the Liverpool FC’ senior team which is undergoing pre-season training at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the 2022/23 EPL campaign.

Mabaya who signed his first professional contract in September 2021 with the Reds since joining the club’s academy aged six is among nine academy players who were present for the pre-season training at Axa.

The 17-year-old utility player took part in the team’s day one of pre-season training that started early this week (on Monday).

The Reds’ squad went through their paces under the watchful eye of their manager Jurgen Klopp who reportedly invited the nine academy players.

This comes after the full Liverpool squad is yet to attend the pre-season training in preparation of the upcoming EPL season.

Only nineteen senior players including Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino were present on Monday.

Born in Preston, England to Zimbabwean parents the highly rated Mabaya could be part of the Reds’ squad set to play six pre-season matches before the league commences in August.

In their pre-season campaign, Liverpool are scheduled to take on giants Manchester United in their first match on Tuesday the 12th of July at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On Friday 15 July they are scheduled to play Crystal Palace at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore before facing off RB Leipzig on Thursday 21 July at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Furthermore, the Reds will square off against RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday 27 July then clash with the reigning EPL champions Manchester City on Saturday 30 July at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Lastly, the former UEFA champions league and EPL title winners will host Strasbourg on Sunday the 31st of July at Anfield.

Meanwhile, it is a result of his outstanding performance which has resulted in Mabaya getting an invitation to train with the Liverpool senior team.

As a result of his sterling performances Mabaya was also named in the England Under-18 squad which played Sweden and Denmark on March 25 and 28 respectively in Marabella, Spain.

The rising defender who is still eligible to switch allegiance to the Zimbabwe national team has also represented England in U-15 and U16’s.