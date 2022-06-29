Torro hits back at renewed claims by Celcius of owing US$10 000

United Kingdom based record label and music distribution company Jacaranda Media Group(JMG) co-founder Charles ‘Boss Torro’ Guvamatanga has scoffed at allegations of owing money to Zim Dancehall artist Celscius (real name Tafadzwa Mwandira) in a matter that he claims was resolved by the courts two years ago.

Outspoken independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa on Tuesday took up the issue at the instigation of the young chanter and his girlfriend only identified as Yeukai.

Celscius claims to have been prejudiced of US$10 000 in unpaid royalties.

Torro, however, said the matter was resolved by the courts in 2020.

On Tuesday, Celscius met Mliswa at a function in his constituency where he told the legislator that he was prejudiced US$10 000 by the international record label.

He gave Mliswa documents that he claimed carried a forged signature.

Mliswa then tweeted: “A firm calling itself Jacaranda Media Group produced documents whose authenticity he (Celscius) denies staying; he never signed such.

“The alleged agreement took away Celscius rights over his music, voice, photographs, likeness ,sound and name.”

Torro scoffed at the allegations telling Express Mail Zim that everything was above board and the matter was settled in court.

He said his company’s vision was merely to promote young local musicians and give them exposure on a bigger platform.

“Well, that issue was before the courts and justice prevailed.

“Infact it’s demotivating how some of these youngsters behave when you want to uplift them.

“We bankrolled his album launch on Nash TV and paid a lot of money for his album.

“His claims that we forged his signature are frivolous, we have all the paperwork to prove otherwise and he actually called me saying he had sent the signed papers.

“That conduct is not healthy for the industry,” said Torro who has previously worked with Tocky Vibes, Baba Harare and is currently working with rising Zim dancehall star Mbida.

In October 2020 Baba Harare claimed he had filed summons at the High Court claiming about £45 000 accrued in royalties from sales and distribution of his four albums by JMG.

In his claim, Baba Harare said JMG had not paid him according to their contractual obligations.

Guvamatanga claimed at the time they had not received any summons and that Baba Harare’s move was a publicity stunt to sell his then latest album “Izvi ZVinoitirwei Izvi” which he didn’t want JMG to market.

JMG recently launched a music distribution platform called Distrohive which is a one-stop shop that gives Zimbabwean and African independent artists and labels an international major label support and infrastructure, while letting them retain complete over their work through a customised artist or label dashboard.