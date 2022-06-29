Knowledge Musona named in Saudi Pro League team of the season

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 19,839
SHORTLIVED JOY . . . Zimbabwe international football striker Knowledge Musona (left) celebrates with his teammate after scoring one of his two goals for his Belgian side KAS Eupen against Zulte Waregem before they went on to lose 2-3 on Tuesday night
File picture Knowledge Musona celebrating with his teammates after scoring during a soccer match between KAS Eupen and SV Zulte Waregem, Tuesday 29 December 2020 in Eupen, a postponed game of day 16 of the 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. (BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS)

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has been rewarded for his sterling performances during the just ended Saudi Pro League 2021/22 campaign after being named in the team of the season.

The recognition comes after the “Smiling Assassin” as he is affectionately known had an outstanding performance in his debut season while plying his trade with the Saudi Arabian top flight side Al Tai.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player made 24 appearances for Al Tai, netted six goals and provided eight assists in the recently ended Saudi Arabian 2021/22 season.

When the season was still on, his splendid performance earned him a place in the Team of The Week five times.

Musona joined the Middle East outfit who finished the season sixth on the table last year (2021) from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Meanwhile, apart from being named in the team of the season, the 32-year-old forward who recently announced his retirement from international football also finished as his club’s (Al Tai) top goal scorer with six goals to his name.

He scored his sixth goal on Sunday when Al Tai saw off bottom placed side Al Hazm 3-0.

Sunday’s game was the last of the season and in that match Musona scored one goal, provided an assist and missed a penalty.

