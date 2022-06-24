Zim Warrior Adam Chicksen agrees new contract with Notts County

Warriors fringe player Adam Chicksen (30) has finally agreed to put pen to paper on a new contract his English fifth tier side Notts County FC, the club announced.

The left footed defender who joined Notts at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign will now extend his stay at the club after agreeing to a one year deal contract extension.

Chicksen’s contract with the Magpies was supposed to expire at the end of June but the club offered him a contract extension in May although he was yet to decide on his future.

Nevertheless, on Wednesday the English lower division side confirmed the 30-year-old Zimbabwean international accepted their new offer and will remain at the club.

“Adam Chicksen has accepted our offer of a new one-year contract,” Notts County wrote on their website.

“The dependable defender, who first joined us early in the 2020-21 season, has established himself as a popular figure among team-mates and supporters thanks to his determined attitude and consistent performances either on the left of a back three or at wing-back.”

Reacting to the new deal, after extending his stay at Meadow Lane, Chicksen said:

“I’ve loved my time here – I’ve been really enjoying my football so I’ve always wanted to stay.

“I’m delighted that side of things is all sorted and now I can focus on picking up where I left off last season by putting in good performances.”

He added: “The care and the passion the fans have for this club is amazing. Having so much history behind it, you can feel it when you walk on to the pitch.

“It heightens your desire to deliver performances and match the pressure and expectation that’s placed on you.

“I’m still disappointed in the play-off result but when I reflect on my own performance, I left it all out on the pitch – I had nothing left in the tank.

“I can walk away from that season with my head held high in the knowledge I gave everything.

“We fell short for whatever reason but the only way I know how to approach next season is to get stronger and better.

“The work started straightaway in the gym, strengthening up all the niggles I had, so I can carry on delivering and improving next season.”

Chicksen was part of the Warriors squad that played a back-to-back fixture with Algeria in November 2020 during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He started and was later substituted when the Warriors played to a 2-2 draw at the National Sports Stadium a few days after they had lost 3-1 away in Algeria.