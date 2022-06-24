Newly appointed Bosso coach Baltemar Brito ‘satisfied’ with his troops

Recently appointed Highlanders FC gaffer Baltemar Brito has said at the moment he is ‘satisfied’ with his squad even though he believes the league fixtures over training sessions will determine the quality of players needed.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of Bosso’s tricky encounter versus Black Rhinos on Sunday afternoon, the 70-year-old Portuguese also said he is hoping to have a team with good personality players.

“I’m very satisfied with the squad I have at the moment,” Brito responded after one journalist had asked him if he is plotting on bring in new players on board in the mid season transfer window which opens on the 1st of July.

He added: “But we all know that training is training and games are games (league fixtures). Watching a player in training is different from watching them in a game.”

Ironically, it appears Brito who arrived in the country two weeks ago taking over at the helm of the Bulawayo giants and is yet to take charge of any match is contradicting his predecessor Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

Mpofu who was fired by the club’s executive due to a poor run bemoaned his then squad’s depth, insisted on beefing up the team in the upcoming transfer window.

“I don’t have depth, I don’t have depth,” said Mpofu who insisted and implored his strikers to be hungry in front of goal after Bosso had drawn 2-2 against Bulawayo Chiefs in May.

But for Jose Mourinho’s former assistant coach at Chelsea and FC Porto, Bosso’s squad is arguably ‘perfect’.

Brito a champions league winner went on to describe the calibre of players he wants to walk along with in his journey.

“I hope to have a team with good personality players that are not afraid of taking decisions, that have the capacity to control the game,” he further outlined.

“We know we won’t be playing alone but will be playing with opponents because some opponents have quality so we need also to defend.

“But we want a team that fight and can be capable of fighting for the win at the end of the day and these are the kind of players that we want. Players that show fans in the stadium is wishing to win.”

Furthermore, the UEFA Pro License holder watched from the stands as Bosso edged Harare City 1-0 at Barbourfields before the league’s just ended two weeks break.

After that Brito took over the reigns from assistant coach Joel ‘Dubai’ Luphahla and conducted training sessions during the two weeks induced PSL mid season break.

Reacting to the training sessions he has had with his new players Brito said: “The boys are copying well but we need games to assess them before we take a decision about offloading or eyeing someone.

“In these past two weeks, we tried to build a team of Highlanders identity that the fans will appreciate,” he revealed.

“We said it before this is a process, it’s not a two weeks process, we are still in the process and the games will help us to see the players and make the process better.

“But our feeling is we are in good way and we have confidence about next year.”