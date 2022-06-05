Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband Stanley Goreraza dies after cancer battle

By Never Kadungure 45,946
Grace Mugabe’s ex-husband Stanley Goreraza, a retired air force officer, has died according to reports.

Goreraza succumbed to cancer in Harare on Sunday according to a notice posted at one of the Avenues flats he owned.

“Good morning. I hope I find you all well! It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend, Stanley Goreraza. He passed away this morning after a long battle with cancer and stroke. May his dear soul rest in peace,” the notice read.

Goreraza was married to Grace between 1983 to 1996 before the infamous scandal that saw Mugabe snatch her away and Goreraza posted to China where he was a defence attache.

In 2001, when Goreraza was hospitalized in China, both then President Robert Mugabe and First Lady Grace visited him.

Grace and Goreraza had one son, Russell Goreraza, who now manages his mother’s extensive farm property, Gushungo Dairy Estate.

