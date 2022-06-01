Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Trio nabbed over US$40 000 robbery in Rockview, Chitungwiza

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal
By Never Kadungure 16,709
Rashid Chipanga, Joseph Makoni and Tawanda Gau appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.
Rashid Chipanga, Joseph Makoni and Tawanda Gau appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Three suspected armed robbers who confronted a husband and wife in their bedroom, ransacked their house and stole US$40 000, $20 000, an Astra pistol, and various cellphones were dragged to court yesterday.

Rashid Chipanga, Joseph Makoni and Tawanda Gau appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant and his wife, Leah Mapuranga, were in their bedroom at their home in Rockview, Chitungwiza, when the the trio, together with four accomplices who are still at large, broke in through the window.

The gang was armed with a pistol, hammers, machetes and other weapons.

The gang ordered the couple to lie on the floor, while assaulting them before making off with the money, pistol and cellphones.

Related Articles

Cheeky armed robbers jailed 10 years each

24,723

Twelve Zimbabweans in SA court after foiled robbery in…

81,829

Robbers strip 60 bus passengers naked

61,606

Cop robbed in Mpumalanga, then back-up officer rescuing him…

24,900

Soldiers jailed 15 years each for robbery, theft in Masvingo

42,111

Five state security officers in court for armed robbery

34,037
Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments