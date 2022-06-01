Trio nabbed over US$40 000 robbery in Rockview, Chitungwiza

Three suspected armed robbers who confronted a husband and wife in their bedroom, ransacked their house and stole US$40 000, $20 000, an Astra pistol, and various cellphones were dragged to court yesterday.

Rashid Chipanga, Joseph Makoni and Tawanda Gau appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The complainant and his wife, Leah Mapuranga, were in their bedroom at their home in Rockview, Chitungwiza, when the the trio, together with four accomplices who are still at large, broke in through the window.

The gang was armed with a pistol, hammers, machetes and other weapons.

The gang ordered the couple to lie on the floor, while assaulting them before making off with the money, pistol and cellphones.