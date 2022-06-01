Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

DR Congo to free Rwandan soldiers amid tensions

The Rwandan soldiers - Élysée Nkundabagenzi and Ntwari Gad - were captured by residents of Bwisha chiefdom, about 20km (12 miles) away from the border, according to Gen Sylvain Ekenge.
Angolan President João Lourenço has confirmed that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to release two Rwandan soldiers it detained last week, amid rising border tensions.

Mr Lourenço – who’s acting as a mediator – made the announcement after separate talks with his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts.

His office said Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame had agreed to meet face-to-face in Angola, but didn’t give a date.

Rwanda and the DR Congo have accused each other of aiding armed militias in the border region and encouraging attacks. BBC News

