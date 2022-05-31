Public Service minister Paul Mavima has confirmed that investigations are being carried out at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) amid allegations of corporate malpractice in critical departments that include audit, finance, investments, procurement and property.

This comes after it was reported last week that the Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) had camped at NSSA to probe the organisation.

The anti-graft investigators are probing the recent deployments and re-deployments of key senior staff members in those departments.

There are reports that management is interfering with internal corporate governance processes, providing a useful glimpse into how NSSA subsidiaries, including the National Building Society (NBS), are run.

Several NSSA departmental officials have been questioned by the ZACC.

In a statement, Mavima said he tasked relevant departments to investigate the allegations.

“There have been several social media postings and articles with and counter allegations on what is going on at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA),” he said.

“I wish to assure all our stakeholders and the general public that and indeed the entire Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare are concerned with these allegations.

“I have immediately tasked the Board of NSSA to fully investigate all matters that have been raised and take appropriate and decisive action where wrongdoing is detected. But above all, we want NSSA to get back on track and resume the impressive turn-around trajectory the Authority had planted.”

The Minister further stated: “NSSA has rebranded and I have mandated the Authority to focus on matters of social security and prudent investments all in a bid to improve the welfare of pensioners and contribute meaningfully to the Socio-economic transformation of the entire Zimbabwean nation.

“Meanwhile, I wish to assure all concerned that NSSA remains functional as a key national institution and the outcome of the investigations which are already underway will be made public.

“My Ministry will continue to uphold principles of good corporate governance and transparency in a bid to achieve the Vision of an Upper Middle Income Economy by 2030 set by His Excellency the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa,” Mavima said.