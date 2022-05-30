DR Congo says Rwandan soldiers captured by villagers and not rebels

A military spokesman in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo says two Rwandan soldiers were captured by villagers, just a day after Kigali claimed they were captured by pro-government rebels.

The Rwandan soldiers – Élysée Nkundabagenzi and Ntwari Gad – were captured by residents of Bwisha chiefdom, about 20km (12 miles) away from the border, according to Gen Sylvain Ekenge.

He claimed the two soldiers entered DR Congo last Wednesday to attack the Runangabo military camp before they were captured by residents.

On Saturday Rwanda said the two soldiers were being held captive in eastern DR Congo by the Rwandan Hutu FDLR militia, which it says gets support from Kinshasa.

DR Congo has ramped up its offensive against the M23 rebels in North Kivu province.

The rebels, who had been driven out of DR Congo in 2013, have regrouped and retaken strategic areas.

Rwanda has deployed troops to its borders with DR Congo because of the clashes.

The head of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal, has expressed “grave concern” at rising tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. BBC News