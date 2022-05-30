Six days on: CCC activist Moreblessing Ali still missing after abduction

Today (Monday) marks six days since opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali, 46 went missing raising suspicions she might have been abducted by alleged state security agents.

Ali disappeared on Tuesday after she was allegedly attacked by a mob of Zanu-PF supporters in the Nyatsimbe area of Chitungwiza, and then bundled into a car.

Her family has not heard from her since the incident occurred and they are still making an impassioned plea for her safe return.

CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party had deployed a team to search for her.

“DAY6 Citizens, today we have to raise our voices louder than ever. CCC member Moreblessing Ali disappeared on 24 May when she was bundled into a car by a Zanu-PF mob. We have dispatched a team to search for her father and wife. Please RETWEET until we find her safe and sound,” she said.

The victim’s brother Washington Ali said his sister was “badly assaulted” while in the company of a neighbour who was equally attacked with catapults.

“We’re very concerned for her safety. We have accounts that she was badly assaulted at the local shops at Nyatsimbe while in the company of her neighbour. The neighbour, we understand, was attacked with catapults and fled from the scene.

“The local MP Godfrey Sithole has been meeting the police today (Saturday). We understand police are afraid of the local Zanu PF chairman and his brother who have been identified as some of the people present when she was beaten up and abducted,” he said.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s estranged girlfriend who is reportedly a close associate of most senior government officials, Susan Mutami accused the Central Intelligence Organisation Director General Isaac Moyo of being responsible for the alleged abduction of the opposition member.

“Isaac Moyo can you please return this lady to her family in one piece please. She is a mother and I know u people don’t have a conscience but think of her children. U have kids yourself and imagine ur wife or kids missing. U made my son an orphan but don’t do this to Moreblessing,” she said.

Prominent Journalist Hopewell said: “I wanted to post music tonight but I can’t when a citizen, Moreblessing Ali is missing after being beaten up by Zanu-PF thugs called the Chisango brothers in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza

“All right thinking Zimbabwe must not tolerate this use of violence and abductions in our communities.”

It is almost seven years after a journalist-cum-political activist Itai Dzamara’s was abducted as he was leaving a barbershop in Glen View 7, a high-density suburb in Harare on March 9, 2015, by men driving in an unmarked vehicle and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Meanwhile, after CCC leader Nelson Chamisa finished addressing a thank you rally in Kwekwe last weekend, alleged Zanu-PF thugs brutally attacked opposition members. Three were hospitalised.