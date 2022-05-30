David Moyo parts company with Scottish side Hamilton Academical

Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical have announced the departure of Zimbabwe Warriors striker David Moyo.

The club took to its social media pages to confirm the 28-year-old’s departure in a statement issued on Monday.

“The club have reached an agreement with David Moyo to release him from his contract in order to allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere,” reads part of the statement.

“David, who started with Northampton Town, joined us from St Albans three years ago.

“In his time with us he scored 14 goals from 93 appearances, famously netting winners against Motherwell and Rangers ensuring his popularity amongst our supporters.

“During his (Moyo) spell here he was also capped four times by Zimbabwe. He departs with our thanks for his time here, and our best wishes for the future.”

Moyo leaves Hamilton after a splendid season with the club, where he played a pivotal role helping them avoid relegation from the second tier division.

The forward played thirty three league matches, scored eight and provided four assists.

The Zimbabwean international finished the 2021/22 season one goal of the club’s top scorer Andrew Ryan.

Ryan netted nine times and provided three assists after featuring in thirty three league matches.

Nonetheless, as it stands, the Bulawayo born star’s next move remains unknown although it is rumoured he got a better offer from another European club.

Nevertheless, efforts to get a comment from Moyo were fruitless as he didn’t respond to Whatsapp messages sent to him by Nehanda Radio.