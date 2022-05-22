Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nigeria: Four die in Lagos Island building collapse

InternationalAfricaNews
By BBC News 20,931
Emergency workers have been digging through the rubble to try to find survivors
Emergency workers have been digging through the rubble to try to find survivors

By Chris Ewokor | BBC News |

Four people have died after a three-storey building collapsed in an upmarket part of Nigeria’s commercial hub Lagos.

Five people have been rescued and emergency workers have been digging through rubble to find survivors.

The site being built in Lagos Island is thought to have caved in during heavy rainfall.

An official said the building had been sealed off earlier because work violated safety regulations.

Related Articles

Nigeria’s facial scars: The last generation

10,907

IS video said to show Nigerian Christian executions

11,351

Goodluck Jonathan: Nigeria’s former president rejects…

15,674

Nigerian airlines to halt domestic flights over jet fuel…

8,289

Nigeria’s Kaduna train attack: New photos bring relief…

16,077

Gunmen in Nigeria train attack show more hostages

15,657

Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said that despite the site being sealed off the developer continued to carry out work at nights and on weekends.

The developer has not yet commented.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria and construction experts blame this on a widespread disregard of regulations.

Last November more than 40 people died when a partially-built block of luxury apartments crumbled in Lagos. BBC News

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments