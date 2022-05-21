Mbeu ‘elopes’ to cougar

By Nyasha Chuma | Zim Morning Post |

The marriage of prolific musician Ashton Nyahore better known as Mbeu is alleged to be teetering on the brink of reports that he dumped his wife and hopped from the matrimonial bed into the bed of a city businesswoman.

Zim Morning Post can reveal that the tales around the Zimbabwean arts sector keep orbiting around hobosexuality as the 30 year old has followed precedent set by veteran musician Dino Mudondo.

Mbeu, a Pakare Paye Arts alumni and protégé to the late national hero Dr Oliver Mtukudzi is alleged to have left his wife Letrose Marenga to breath the fresh air in the northern heights of Borrowdale under the custody of entrepreneur Faith Mashami (44).

Mashami is the owner of the Fashion stable Vessel Of Honour, an executive fashion pond in the capital.

Conversations which lapsed days between Mashami and Zim Morning Post oscillated into a cat and mouse verbal dialogue with the former trying to navigate a way out of the entanglement.

She could neither confirm nor deny the development, she was evasive.

“I am in the process of signing Mbeu to be a brand ambassador and I understand he is staying in Avondale,” said Mushami who neglected her promise to furnish this publication with finer details.

Meanwhile, Mbeu who has been riding high with his Mhodzi Tribe band under the eagle eyes of his manager Eugene Musereredza seems to have scored himself a new hit in love.

Sources close to the crooner claim that Mbeu might be under siege as the lady in question is alleged to be having not just money but also material of adult nature of the artiste pleasing himself for her pleasure during various video calls.

She has in her possession a video of Mbeu masturbating with view of trying to ‘blackmail ‘ him to remain in the illicit affair.

In rear view, the story of affluent women taking in young musicians to what turns out to be abusive and retrogressive relationships Dino Mudondo quickly comes to light. The Chirangano singer walked the same path and moonwalked through razor blades on his way out beaten, butchered, arrested and a career needing mystical resuscitation later.

During an interview few summers ago, Dino Mudondo said

“Masoja aisangana nezvimbambaira kuhondo, chero kumagitare zviriko” he added that he has been trying to warn youths against the warm arms of cougars and had told Andy Muridzo to desist from following that train.

Mudondo who then shared the stage with Peter Moyo another musician he had previously traded blows with over a woman spells to have reformed and has been trying to get his career back on track with little success.

It remains to be seen how the Ndoringe Imi hitmater will rock his new boat as he sails the waves and the relative questions his fans have rest in the coffin of Ms Mashami’s unanswered calls, at least for now.

Mbeu could not be reached for comment at the time of writing. Zim Morning Post